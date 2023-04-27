Congress slams Kejriwal over reports that ₹45 crore spent on ‘beautification’ of Delhi CM residence

April 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 27 launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged expenditure of ₹45 crore on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, saying it was "shameful" and it was like the party slapping its voters in the face.

The Opposition party also addressed queries about it reaching out to the Aam Aadmi Party on one hand and attacking it on the other, saying there was "no good cop, bad cop" routine and both approaches can co-exist.

Asked about Congress leader Ajay Maken attacking Mr. Kejriwal on row over the reports and the party's official stand on the issue, the party's media department head Pawan Khera said Mr. Maken has said the right thing.

Hitting out at the AAP, Mr. Khera said, "You call yourself an ' aam aadmi [common man]', it is a different matter that nobody considers you an ' aam aadmi' now. During COVID when people were suffering and there was a shortage of oxygen then what were you doing — expenditure of ₹45 crore on renovating your house, building a swimming pool, draping curtains worth lakhs and crores, fitting tiles, is this a am aadmi's government?"

"These are astonishing facts. Some of you would be surprised but not us as we knew what the reality is. But we are still astonished that what kind Aam Aadmi Government is this that used to trumpet about its honesty and simplicity," the Congress spokesperson said.

Mr. Khera said Mr. Maken has pointed to the affidavit that Mr. Kejriwal had given, stressing that he will not stay in official residence, not take security and not use a red beacon car.

"Are you looking at his security now, can even an MLA enter the CM's house. Close to this place was Sheila Dikshit's house when she was CM and in the mornings, the common man could go and meet her without an appointment, MLAs, workers could walk in anytime," Mr. Khera said.

"You can look at the budget of renovation of houses of Sheila Dikshit and her Ministers during the 15-year rule and compare it with ₹45 crore being spent on the house of a Chief Minister. This is shameful. It is sad that in a way, they are slapping their voters in the face. It is nothing less than that," he said.

Asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reaching out to the Aam Aadmi Party on one hand and the party attacking it on the other, Mr. Khera said, "Kharge ji called the AAP which is a very good tradition and a good way to strengthen ties as we need to have good ties among each other for the fight we are fighting. But this does not mean that is such a mistake comes to the fore, no one comments on it."

"There is no good cop bad cop, both can coexist," he added.

In the wake of reports of spending ₹45 crore for the "beautification" of the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence in New Delhi, Mr. Maken has raised questions on Arvind Kejriwal's right to remain in his position.

Mr. Maken alleged that Mr. Kejriwal spent ₹45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

Mr. Maken had said Mr. Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red beacon or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.