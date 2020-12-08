Delhi

L-G reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting to review preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi at Raj Niwas.

According to Raj Niwas, along with senior Delhi government officials, including Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Prakash K. Singh, Additional Director of the Serum Institute of India, was also a part of the meeting.

Mr. Baijal said he had issued directions regarding the completion of all required tasks related to the process in a time-bound manner so as to ensure smooth and systematic roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi.

