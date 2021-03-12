L-G reviews ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ plans

‘Form committee to oversee events’

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of programmes and events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ here.

Mr. Baijal advised the Chief Secretary to expeditiously constitute the State-level committee to plan and oversee the smooth implementation of events.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G stressed upon higlighting the contributions of unsung heroes, associated with Delhi, in the freedom movement and to spread awareness about the various locations in the city associated with the movement.

He advised participation of eminent citizens from all walks of life, identification of themes and locations and preparation of calendar of events for the coming 75 weeks and instructed to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 norms while organising the events.