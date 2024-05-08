GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kharge, Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul star campaigners for Congress in Delhi

May 08, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi.

The other prominent faces on the list are Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, and Shashi Tharoor.

The Delhi Congress said the star campaigners will participate in roadshows and address election meetings in all seven Lok Sabha seats, including those being contested by its INDIA bloc partner, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress is contesting three of the seven seats in the city, leaving the remaining four for AAP.

