Khap panchayat in Rohtak puts weight behind agitating wrestlers

May 22, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Sarv Khap Panchayat held in Rohtak’s Meham on Sunday demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, besides making him undergo the lie-detector narco test to dispel all misgivings.

The demand was made as part of the four decisions taken at the meeting in support of the wrestlers’ agitation at Jantar Mantar.

It was also announced that an all-women panchayat would be held at the new Parliament building on May 28 and decisions made at the meeting would be supported by all khaps. The panchayat also decided that all khaps and farmer unions’ members would reach Delhi within five hours in response to any call by the wrestlers’ committee spearheading the agitation.

Bharitya Kisan Union national spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said “The accused had earlier been arrested after registration of a case under POCSO Act. If others had been arrested, he [Mr. Singh] should also be arrested. Else, the Central government can bring an ordinance similar to the one it brought against Delhi government saying that arrests would not be made under POCSO Act,” he said. He added that the agitation would continue for long, but khaps won’t be defeated.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik , who was also present at the panchayat, said the women wrestlers were fighting for justice and truth. Seeking the khap’s support, Ms. Malik said they were ready to accept any punishment if found at fault.