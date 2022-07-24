Khalid Saifi is being denied treatment in jail, says wife
Anti-CAA activist and Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi’s wife Nargis Saifi on Saturday and made a public appeal for medical attention for her husband in Mandoli jail here.
She said her husband’s blood sugar was increasing rapidly and that he had been sick for the last few days, despite which he was not being given medical attention.
After her plea on social media was reported, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel denied Ms. Saifi’s allegations and said, “Khalid Saifi medical condition is alright. Jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required.”
