Kejriwal’s residence expenditure row | CAG to conduct special audit into alleged irregularities in renovation

The BJP earlier claimed that about ₹45 crore was spent on the “beautification” of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence

June 27, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, officials at the L-G House said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had recommended a special audit by the CAG following a letter dated May 24 from L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had pointed out “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the reconstruction of the Chief Minister’s official residence in the name of “addition or alteration”.

Also Read | AAP, Oppn. spar over renovation cost of Kejriwal’s official residence

The BJP earlier claimed that about ₹45 crore was spent on the “beautification” of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence in the city’s Civil Lines area and demanded his resignation on “moral” grounds.

(With PTI inputs)

