Kejriwal vows to fulfil Ambedkar’s dream

‘Will ensure every Dalit child is educated’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he had vowed to fulfil Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s dream of ensuring that every Dalit child was educated. He was speaking at an event to celebrate Maharshi Valmiki and Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

During the event, a ‘Pratibha Samman Sammaroh’ was also organised as part of which the Chief Minister honoured 22 meritorious students from the Dalit community who passed out from Delhi Government schools with over 90% marks in Class XII.

“Today a very healthy tradition has commenced here. Till last year, Valmiki Prakatotsav was celebrated well within the communities... This is the first time the Delhi Government has involved all the people of the city and eminent individuals at such a grand scale to come together to commemorate the works of Maharshi Valmiki. And this will continue for years to come,” he said.

In a related development, the Government said Mr. Kejriwal would participate in televised Diwali Puja celebrations, along with the Delhi Cabinet. He also announced that he will visit Ayodhya on October 26.

The celebrations began with the staging of episodes on Maharshi Valmiki’s life in a stadium packed with thousands of people. During this, a dance based on the life of Maharshi Valmiki was also presented.

“Both B.R. Ambedkar and Maharshi Valmiki taught us that the only way to be successful, to flourish, was through education. Babasaheb dreamt for each and every Dalit child to get the highest quality of education. I promise to you all that it is my solemn resolve to realise his dream,” he said.