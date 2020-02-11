Kejriwal seeks ‘harshest punishment’ for culprits

Reacting to the Gargi College incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the culprits should be caught and given the harshest punishment. “The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is very unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated. The culprits should be caught and given the harshest punishment...,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari tweeted: “What happened at Gargi college is highly condemnable, culprits should be apprehended at the earliest. College admin should get CCTV footage and release the same to investigation agency and media on priority...,” Mr. Tiwari tweeted.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra also condemned the incident.

A delegation of the DUSU met officials of Gargi College and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The students’ body wrote to principals of all DU colleges, urging them to ensure the security of students during fests. The DCW issued notices to the police and the college administration, seeking information on action taken against the “miscreants”.