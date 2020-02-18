Kejriwal not to take charge of any dept.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday allocated portfolios to Ministers with no major modifications compared to the previous Cabinet; there were minor changes made in the departments of water, environment and the women and child development.

Mr. Kejriwal, who headed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the previous government, has given the post to Stayendar jain, with the objective of monitoring the work of all Ministers alongside ensuring direct connect with the people, a statement by the government read.

“Mr. Kejriwal will not be taking charge of any department, instead he will be overseeing the work of all Ministers. He will monitor all operational processes and functioning of all the departments. He will also ensure interactions with the public to resolve grievances and induce communication between his government and the public,” the statement read.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been allocated the Ministries of Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture and Language and all other departments not specifically allocated to any Minister.

Gopal Rai has been allocated the departments of Employment, Development, Labour and General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife.

The Water Department has been shifted to Mr. Jain, the statement said, in addition to the Departments of Health, Industries, Public Works Department, Power, Home, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control. “Among the changes that have been made in the Cabinet this time, the DJB will be under Mr. Jain, while the Department of Environment will be under Gopal Rai. The Department of Women and Child Development will be headed by Rajendra Pal Gautam,” read the statement. Imran Hussain will handle the Food and Supply and Election Departments of the government while the Departments of Gurdwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative have been allocated to Mr. Gautam.

Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information and Technology and Revenue, have been allocated to Kailash Gahlot, the statement added.