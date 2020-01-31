Kejriwal asks people to decide if he is a son or a terrorist

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the people of Delhi should decide whether he is their son, their brother, or a terrorist as alleged by West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh while speaking to a television channel on Wednesday. The Election Commission has issued a notice to Mr. Singh on a complaint filed by AAP against his controversial statement.

“Today I am leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me a son, consider me their brother or consider me a terrorist,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“When you go to vote on February 8, when you press the button, if you consider me your son then give the vote for jhadu [AAP symbol], if you consider me a terrorist, then vote for kamal [BJP symbol],” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting in Babarpur later in the evening.

The poll panel said it was prima facie of the view that Mr. Singh had violated the model code of conduct, in place for the Delhi Assembly elections, by making the “distorted statement” in question.

According to the model code, criticism of parties or workers on the basis of “unverified allegations or distortions” are to be avoided. The BJP MP has been given time till 5 p.m. on Friday to give an explanation.

In a separate complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday, AAP said that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has also supported Mr. Singh’s statement and thus “committed the same offence”. The party sought a ban on Mr. Singh and Mr. Tiwari from campaigning for the election and also an FIR against the two leaders.