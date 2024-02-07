GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise policy case: Court asks Kejriwal to appear on February 17 on ED's plea

The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter

February 07, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on February 7 summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

"Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17," Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said.

The judge had reserved the order after the ED submitted that it had concluded its arguments in the matter.

ED officials didn't conduct searches, sat in living room of Kejriwal's PA's house: Atishi

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Mr. Kejriwal for the non-compliance of its summons.

Mr. Kejriwal on Friday skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the ED. The agency had issued the summons to him on last Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

