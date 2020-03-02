Kejriwal announces honorarium of ₹1 cr for IB staffer’s family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of ₹1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi’s communal violence.
Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.
“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of ₹1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.
Sharma’s body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.