Justice Goel appointed green panel chairperson

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who retired from the Supreme Court on Friday, has been appointed the chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He has been appointed to the post for five years, states an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Justice Goel was appointed Supreme Court judge in July 2014.

The post of NGT chairperson was lying vacant for more than six months since the retirement of Justice Swatanter Kumar on December 20 last year.

After Justice Kumar’s retirement, Justice Umesh Dattatraya Salvi was made the Acting Chairperson of the NGT. He retired on February 13. Following this, Justice Jawad Rahim was appointed the Acting Chairperson.

