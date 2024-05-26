Jobs, communal harmony, national image on young voters’ minds in Delhi

Several young voters in the Capital said they had considered factors such as national security, communal harmony, jobs and women’s safety before casting their first vote on Saturday. Over 2.5 lakh of Delhi’s 1.52 crore voters had registered to vote for the first time.

Nineteen-year-old Rajiv Kumar, who is currently preparing for admission to the National Defence Academy, said the country’s defence matters more than socio-cultural issues. “My vote is for the party that strengthened the Army and gave it importance,” said Mr. Kumar.

Calling this year’s Lok Sabha election “crucial”, 18-year-old Riza Rahman said the outcome on June 4 will determine the quality of the job market she will enter in the future. “Most of my seniors, despite getting degrees from reputable institutes, have not been able to land well-paying jobs. Some are still unemployed. I want to vote for a party that will invest in the education sector and work towards better employment schemes,” said Ms. Rahman, who cast her vote from Kabir Nagar under North East Delhi constituency.

“My vote went to the party which understands that India is a secular country, and that no religion is better or worse than others,” said Shruti Bafna, 21. The Delhi University student cast her vote from Green Park under South Delhi constituency.

Anjali Sharma, 20, said a major factor guiding her vote was which party “put India on the world map”. “In the last decade, the world has started recognising India as a superpower, which is a big achievement,” she said.

Twenty-year-law student student Subhi Shankar said she was excited to visit the polling booth with her family and vote for a government that values the spirit of democracy. “I have voted against legal reforms that favour certain communities and encourage politics along communal lines,” said Ms. Shankar, who cast her vote from Vikaspuri in West Delhi constituency.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Rekha Gupta, who cast her vote from Seelampur in north-east Delhi, said her vote was in favour of “vikas” (development). “The country has developed very fast in a short timeframe. Today, trains are spick and span, and mobiles are equipped with internet banking, so my vote is for the party that has brought in so much development.” she said.

Gollavilli Reetu, 20, said she took the day off from her exam preparation to vote, terming it a “necessary and important responsibility”. The Delhi University student said different parties’ outlooks towards social issues and women’s safety played a big role in determining her vote.

However, several voters also expressed a sense of apathy towards the spirit of electoral politics. Shami Akhtar, a 25-year-old bike taxi driver, said that he had decided not to cast his vote. “My parents asked me to vote but I refused as I didn’t want to waste a day of work and vote for politicians that won’t help me. If the government had been interested in helping me, I wouldn’t have to be a bike taxi driver to earn a living,” he said.

Others felt it was “too hot” to vote. “It’s a waste of time, and what difference does it make anyway,” a young lady said in the New Delhi district.