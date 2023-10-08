HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNUSU poll to be held in Jan. after PhD admissions end

University official says election will be held after following due process laid down by Lyngdoh Committee

October 08, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The student body poll has not been held at the university since 2019.

The student body poll has not been held at the university since 2019. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has said that the student body election will be held in January next year after the completion of the PhD admission process.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) election has not been held since 2019, as the last three polls were cancelled due to pandemic-related restrictions. Students have been demanding that this year’s election be held at the earliest.

A university official said, “We are not against holding the students’ union election, but we have to follow the due process laid down by the Lyngdoh Committee. The election can be held only after the PhD admissions are completed.”

However, the students argue that according to the committee’s recommendations, elections to student bodies in universities need to be held annually between six to eight weeks from the date of commencement of each academic session. The 2023-24 academic session in JNU commenced on August 16.

General body meeting

The candidates who were elected to the JNUSU in 2019 had last month conducted a general body meeting (GBM), where a resolution was passed stating that those who won the poll four years ago would continue to represent the students for the next six months or till the next JNUSU election is conducted.

However, sources in the JNU administration said that the university may seek legal opinion before conducting the next election. “As far as the administration is concerned, there is currently no JNUSU,” an official said.

During the GBM, students had also released a statement condemning the administration for excluding student representatives from bodies concerning their welfare and from the decision-making process.

“The administration’s move to delay the democratic legacy of JNU seeks to suppress the collective will of the student community,” the students said.

The JNUSU election is known for its fierce political campaigns and debates, where candidates often raise issues that go beyond the campus.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / election / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.