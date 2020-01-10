Delhi

JNU violence: 3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage, evidence

Police and students outside the JNU campus, after an attack by some masked miscreants inside the campus on January 5, 2020.

Police and students outside the JNU campus, after an attack by some masked miscreants inside the campus on January 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government

Three professors of JNU on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence at the varsity campus.

The petition also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members, in connection with the violence at JNU.

Also read: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh

The petition was filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

The petition, filed through advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry, also sought a direction to the Delhi Police to retrieve all CCTV footage of JNU campus.

On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, attacking them with sticks, stones and iron rods and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:05:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnu-violence-3-jnu-professors-move-delhi-hc-with-pil-to-preserve-data-cctv-footage-evidence/article30532333.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY