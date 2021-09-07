JNU starts phased reopening of campus

Students demand full reopening, give call for sit-in at Dean of Students office

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said since the university has students from across the country, and many of them might be living in areas where COVID-19 is still prevalent, it was not advisable to let a large number of people inside the campus.

The university started a phased reopening of the campus from Monday, allowing on campus final-year PhD research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

Students have been demanding a complete reopening of the university as the Delhi government has allowed educational institutions to open.

The JNUSU has given a call for an indefinite sit-in at the Dean of Students office and has appealed to the student community to participate in the protest.

They have sought immediate allotment of hostels, the meaningful phase-wise opening of the campus, universal vaccination and improvement in hostel and health infrastructure.

In a Facebook Live interaction with JNU student, Professor R.P. Singh, Rector 3 of the university, said COVID monitoring committee of the university will be discussing opening up of the campus for terminal year students of Masters courses who have to complete their studies, especially those who need to access labs for practicals or who have to submit their dissertations.

JNU said registration for the monsoon semester will start from September 20 and end on October 3, while the classes will begin from October 4. The university also plans to conduct its convocation at the end of the month.