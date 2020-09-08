‘JNU refusing to give funds for students’ union polls’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday alleged that the administration was trying to undermine the democratic rights of students by trying to withhold the funds for the students’ union elections.

“The JNU administration has failed to clear the expenses of the JNUSU elections 2019 and the JNUSU condemns this attitude of not releasing funds for the payment of vendors who supply all election-related equipment and services,” the union said.

‘Not recognising’

It said that the administration has been actively making efforts to not recognise the JNUSU since 2018, because it cannot cope with the union’s resistance to its anti-student agendas.

“In July 2018, the administration made the payment of the student union fee of ₹15 annually optional. In 2019-20, the administration has summarily removed the charge from the prospectus in an arbitrary and illegal manner,” the JNUSU said.