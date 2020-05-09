Delhi

JNU asks students to return by end of June

Exams by July 31; next semester from August 1

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday announced that students are expected to return to the campus between June 25-30 to complete their courses and that examinations will be conducted by July 31.

In a statement, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “The next semester for continuing students will start from August 1. Even if the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester.”

The administration said that the registration process for the monsoon semester will be online.

“The entire monsoon semester registration process will be completely online, making it easy for the students to register even from their homes. We have made sure that research scholars who have to submit their dissertations or theses, do not face any difficulty as the deadline for submission is shifted to December 31,” the statement read.

The varsity added that the academic calendar announced was tentative.

