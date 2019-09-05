Jeweller found murdered inside house in Dwarka

A 37-year-old jewellery shop owner was killed inside his residence in Dwarka’s Dabri area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the victim, Lalit Aggarwal, a resident of Madhu Vihar, used to run a jewellery shop by the name Satyam Jewellers on the ground floor of his residence while Aggarwal along with his wife Neha and two sons Devansh (14) and Krishna (10) resided on the first floor. His mother-in-law and sister-in-law were visiting the family and present in the house at the time of incident.

A senior police officer privy to the case said that they received information around 2.30 a.m. after which they rushed to the house and found that the victim’s throat had been slit. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

During inquiry, the elder son allegedly told the police that Mr. Aggarwal shut shop around 10 p.m. and came home after which they all had dinner and he retired to his room. A few minutes later, Devansh went to sleep in the same room after chatting with his father for a few minutes. Mr. Aggarwal allegedly told Devansh that he has to go to Punjab with two friends around 4 a.m. on Wednesday for some property work. His wife and younger son were sleeping in the next room and his mother-in-law and sister-in-law were in another room.

Son found dad bleeding

Around 2 a.m., Devansh claimed that Mr. Aggarwal nudged him and as he woke up, he saw his father bleeding profusely and unable to speak. He shouted to call his mother but as she didn’t hear, he ran and knocked the door. She then came and asked for help from neighbours and police were also informed, he told the police.

During investigation, the police found that cash and jewellery in the house and on the victim’s body were intact. The door of the house was closed but the main door on the ground floor was open which leads the police to suspect that the entry was friendly.

The police said that while it appears to be a case of personal enmity, the case is being investigated from all angles, including robbery. The family members are also being interrogated, they said.