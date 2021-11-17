Jaypee Group founder’s kin arrested in funds misappropriation case

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday arrested Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur’s daughter and her husband for misappropriating funds.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) R.K. Singh said that the accused have been identified as Rita Dixit and her husband Vijay Kant Dixit, both residents of JC World Hospitality Private Limited, resident of Greater Noida.

The police said that a case was registered based on a complaint by Dhirendra Nath and others against JC World Hospitality Private Limited and its directors. The complainant told the police that he had booked two shops — 114B & 114C — in a project namely “JC World Mall” launched by the alleged company in 2014 which is situated in Noida Sector-128.

He said that he had paid a sum of ₹1.75 crore to the alleged company in several instalments. It was promised by the company that possession of the units would be handed over in 30 months from the date of the allotment letter. It is alleged that the builder has not completed the construction work and no construction is going on at the site for the last 18 months.

“He has further alleged that despite having several meetings with the directors of the company, no purpose has been served and they are only giving false promises,” Mr. Singh said, adding that during investigation, it was found that the alleged company neither returned the money nor completed the project. “There are more than 30 complainants and the total amount involved is approximately ₹12 crore”.

The police said that the Noida Authority has informed that the company had applied for approval of the building plan for the said project in 2015 and the file was returned with objections. The company was directed to submit their response with documents, however, it did not respond within the stipulated period and hence, their application for approval of building plan was rejected.

The two accused were then arrested and produced before the court.