JNUSU polls: ABVP, Left in neck-and-neck battle

The early poll trends are based on the tally of 3,295 ballots done by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee shared by different students outfits

March 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students seen outside the counting centre during the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, at JNU campus, in New Delhi on March 24, 2024

Students seen outside the counting centre during the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, at JNU campus, in New Delhi on March 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the United Left outfits are locked in a neck-and-neck fight for the central panel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Students’ Union elections in New Delhi.

As per the early poll trends, Left's Dhananjay is leading the tally for the president's post with 1,361 votes followed by the ABVP's Umesh C. Ajmeera with 1,162 votes. For the vice-president's post also, the ABVP is giving tough competition to the Left's candidate Avijit Ghosh, who is currently leading with 1,214 votes. ABVP's Deepika Sharma is second in the race with 984 votes.

Also read | ‘Discrimination’, ‘anti-national’ rhetoric: issues at forefront of JNU student polls

The early poll trends are based on the tally of 3,295 ballots done by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee shared by different students outfits.

For the general secretary’s post, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) candidate Priyanshi Arya is supported by the Left. She is leading the post with 1,478 votes.

The United Left extended its support to Arya after the Election Committee cancelled the nomination of its candidate Swati Singh after her candidacy was challenged by the ABVP. She is getting a close competition by ABVP's Arjun Anand with 1,309 votes.

However, the ABVP is leading the joint secretary's post with 1391 votes, followed by Left's Md Sajid with 1,321 votes.

The counting of votes is currently underway with votes from many schools pending to be counted.

