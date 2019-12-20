Jamia website gets hacked

The website of Jamia Milla Islamia was hacked on Thursday evening with messages in support of the students’ movement against the CAA having been uploaded on to it.
“Brave students of Jamia keep fighting against the oppression. Don’t let the movement die. Every time they hit you rise up stronger!...” wrote the hacker who went by the name of ‘Dark Night’.
Spokesperson for the university confirmed that the website is maintained by a third party and that the server of that organisation had been hacked.
The message on the website went on to attack the CAA and the NRC, stating that “Modi-Shah thinks we are dumb like their followers but we the students read. We know how the first people wuld be declared forigeners by NRC and then everyone will be absorbed back through CAA expect our muslims [sics].”
