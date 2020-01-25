Jamia violence: former Cong. MLA quizzed for over 7 hours

The Delhi Police Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-CAA protest on December 15, questioned three persons for more than seven hours on Friday.

Those sent The police said they had sent notices to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, local political leader Ashu Khan and a student, Chandan Kumar, under Section 160 of CrPC, asking them to reach Chanakyapuri office of the Crime Branch on Friday.

“The persons called for questioning have been named in the FIR registered by the police in connection with the case,” said an officer. He added that the men were questioned on their roles during the violence and their statements were recorded. Based on the evidence against the three persons, the police cross-examined them. Meanwhile, the police on Thursday night arrested a man in connection with Jamia incident. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur on Friday sent Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar, to judicial custody till January 27.

The police said the accused was nabbed on the basis of CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container. Advocate Alamdar Husain Naqvi, Furkan’s counsel, said the container was empty and he was going to fill water.

On December 15, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent and four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. The police had then allegedly entered the university campus and attacked students. The police had earlier arrested 10 people in connection with the case.