Delhi

Jamia prepares students for online interviews

University conducts interactive session

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday started sessions to prepare students for an upcoming online recruitment drive.

In an interactive session, students were informed about expectations of companies in the present situation with instructors stressing on executing effective communication in online interviews, the university said. While those who participated engaged in an interactive session, only 100 students managed to participate as a consequence of technical issues, it also said.

