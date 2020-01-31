Delhi

Jamia firing: Juvenile Justice Board sends shooter to 14-day protective custody

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.

The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board on January 31, police said. The shooter was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

On January 30, the shooter fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence. The Crime Branch is probing the case.

