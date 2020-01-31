Jamia firing: Juvenile Justice Board sends shooter to 14-day protective custody

The youth who fired a pistol at a group of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured, was sent to a 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board on January 31, police said. The shooter was presented before the Board in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.
The police said they have also urged the Board to form a medical panel to conduct a bone ossification test that will verify the age of the youth.
On January 30, the shooter fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia student Shadab Farooq, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting “Yeh lo aazadi” amid heavy police presence. The Crime Branch is probing the case.
