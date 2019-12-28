Jama Masjid observes peaceful protest

Hundreds of people gathered outside Jama Masjid in Old Delhi to protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Friday.

With placards reading — “India against CAA NRC” “Withdraw CAA” and “We Demand Equality” — the protest amid police presence was peaceful.

Former Congress MLA Shoaib Iqbal and Congress leader Alka Lamba were among those who headed the protest, though many of the protesters were people who came for namaz at the mosque.

The protestors said they will continue the agitation as long as the government does not strike down the CAA and promise to not implement the NRC. Mr. Iqbal and Ms. Lambademanded that the Centre should call a joint session of the Parliament and take back CAA, and also tell people that NRC will not be implemented.

Wearing a hijab before entering the platform, Ms. Lamba said: “Since the Prime Minister said in Jharkhand that protesters can be identified by their clothes, people like me have started to change their clothes. Now identify who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim.”

A 25-year-old protester, Irshad Ahmad, who works at a shop, had come to the mosque to offer prayer when he came to know about the stir. “We are protesting so that our voices are heard.”

A senior citizen, Fahim Aktar, who gives tuitions for a living said: “Now that Babri Masjid issue is over and we Muslims have accepted that verdict, the BJP is looking for something else to divide people.” Mohammad Suhail, 29, who had come from Laxmi Nagar with a handmade poster that reads — India against CAA NRC — said: “Modiji has accepted refugees from six religions, then why not Muslims? We had also fought for independence.” Mr. Suhail said he had to come to Jama Masjid to protest as the police did not allow him to the same in Laxmi Nagar. When asked whether the protest is dying down at Jama Masjid, 24-year-old DU student Mohammad Numan, said: “Police’s violence is very high. In Banaras, people were dragged out of their houses and beaten.”

“Those who failed in Class X and XII are now telling university students that they are being misled,” he added.

The protesters said compared to last Friday when there was a call for protest and people had shut their shops in Old Delhi, this time, the stir was “weaker”.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Kurshid Ahmed, selling caps and prayer beads said: “The number of tourists has fallen by at least 70% since the protests began and the business is also affected.”