‘It will be a black day for Delhi if NCT Amendment Bill is passed’

Delhi Congress to hold dharna at Jantar Mantartomorrow

Reacting to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced in Parliament on Monday, the Delhi Congress said that the amendments would not only considerably dilute the powers of the Delhi government but would also be a direct assault on the powers of the people of Delhi, who choose the government a democratic process.

‘Murder of democracy’

Addressing a press conference, former MLA and former Parliamentary Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister, Anil Bhardwaj, said that if the Bill is passed, it will be a “black day” for Delhi and “murder of democracy” as it clearly violates the basic tenets of the Constitution.

“If the Bill is passed, the BJP will resort to back-seat driving of Delhi through the Lieutenant-Governor as the Delhi government would have to get his permission for each and every administrative action, making the government virtually redundant. The Delhi Congress will strongly oppose it. The party will hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar against the Bill on March 17,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.

The Delhi Congress said that it was surprising that the Arvind Kejriwal government did not raise its voice against the Bill earlier although the Union Cabinet had given the go-ahead for the Bill on February 1.

‘Kejriwal fooling people’

“Mr. Kejriwal has been fooling the people of Delhi with the promise of bringing in Jan Lokpal, Citizen Charter and full Statehood for Delhi, but did not raise his voice against the Amendment Bill, though he is infamous for his dharnas and demonstrations on each and every issue,” Mr. Bhardwaj said.

The Delhi Congress said that the BJP in its election manifesto ahead of the Assembly election had promised “full Statehood” for Delhi but now even the existing powers will be snatched away from the people of Delhi.