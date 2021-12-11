IPS officer facing illegal gratification charges in a theft case suspended

Dheeraj Kumar is absconding, says STF probing the matter

Facing charges of illegal gratification in a ₹30-crore theft case, a senior IPS officer posted in Rohtak was placed under suspension by the Haryana Government on Friday. The Special Task Force (STF) investigating the matter said the officer was absconding.

Dheeraj Kumar, IPS, Commandant of 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion in Sunaria, was placed under suspension, said an order by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora.

Mr. Kumar has been facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly accepting kickbacks in a theft case registered at Gurugram’s Kherki Daula police station on August 21. The case pertains to theft of cash from the office of a private firm in Sector 84.

“He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act almost two weeks ago. A couple of notices were served to him to join the investigation, but he did not turn up. He is absconding,” said Sateesh Balan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, STF.

Mr. Balan said the officer had allegedly received illegal gratification. “Though he returned a major portion of the bribe back, he kept a few dollars. This is the allegation. We have to verify it,” said Mr. Balan.

10 arrested

Around ten people, including two doctors and a Delhi Police ASI, have been arrested in the case. The doctors, the alleged masterminds, reportedly told the police that they paid around ₹3 crore and gold to the IPS officer, but he kept only ₹20 lakh and returned the remaining money and gold.

Mr. Kumar was posted as DCP (South) in Gurugram and had additional charges of Crime Branch when the crime took place. He was then transferred to Kurukshetra as Superintendent of Police before his current posting.