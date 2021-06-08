Delhi

IP University starts online admissions

The IP University on Tuesday started online admission process for the upcoming academic session and also added five new programmes. The university has over 40,000 seats available in around 150 different programmes ranging from undergraduate to research-level.

The new courses that the university has launched will be offered at its new East Delhi campus in Surajmal Vihar. The new coursed include B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence& Data Science, B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, B. Tech in Industrial Internet of Things and B. Tech in Automation & Robotics, under the newly created school — University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR), the university said.

The fifth course it is launching is a Bachelor of Design under another newly created school — the University School of Design & Innovation (USDI). The admission to the programme will be given on the basis of Nation Level Test – UCEED/NID.


