Inform officials if you visited Nizamuddin centre: police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that legal action will be taken against those who do not inform the police and health department if they visited the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin after March 1.
Delhi Police Public Relations Officer M.S. Randhawa said, “If anyone visited the Nizamuddin centre after March 1, inform the police station and health department concerned or call on the helpline number to inform officials. If people do not do this, it will be considered concealment of facts and action will be taken against the person.”
Private hospitals and nursing homes have also been asked to inform government hospitals and the police in case a person with COVID-19 symptoms visits them. If they do not do so, it will be considered concealment of facts, the officer added.
