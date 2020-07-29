Individual DU colleges to verify ECA certificates

Extra-curricular activities certificates submitted by students for admissions under this quota at Delhi University will be verified by a committee set up by individual colleges before admissions, it was announced on Wednesday.

This year, students will be granted admissions under this quota only on the basis of certificates and no trials will be held. Candidates will be assessed out of 100 marks in four categories, of which participation and prizes hold the highest weight, followed by training an exams, workshops and finally published works.

Students can apply to up to 14 categories of ECAs, however, admission under this category will depend on availability of seat at the course and college they apply to. After applying, a ECA committee to be set up by colleges, will verify the certificates uploaded by students before confirming their admission. Any grievances with regard to award of marks will be taken up by an ECA grievance committee, set up by the university.

The university has uploaded a matrix of marks awarded to different types of certificates under each category. For instance, highest marks are awarded for winning first prize in an international competition while no marks are awarded for participation in intra school or inter-school competitions.

In terms of training students are awarded marks in case the have trained under a guru or an institution or if have passed certifying examinations, with the highest marks awarded for over four years of passing examinations with certificates.

In the case of workshops, the highest score is given for workshops of more than 30 days while no marks will be awarded for workshops of under a week. And in the final category, students will be awarded a maximum of 12 marks in case of public performances or exhibitions based on documentary evidence.

Additionally, in each category if students marks cross a certain threshold, they will be awarded four additional marks for “sustained activity”.