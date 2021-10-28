How will you ensure liquor not home-delivered to underage persons, HC asks Delhi Govt.

Court was hearing BJP leader’s plea challenging the provision under the new excise policy

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city Government as to how it will ensure that liquor is not provided to underage persons on home delivery under the new excise policy.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh additionally sought answers from the Delhi Government on the process of verifying the age of the person who is ordering for home delivery of liquor.

“How will you verify the age of a purchaser? You must answer this query. You cannot say you will not answer this,” the court asked Delhi Government’s senior counsel Rahul Mehra.

Mr. Mehra responded that there would be provisions like giving the Aadhaar number or any other age proof whenever it comes into existence.

He said this was only an amendment to the existing rule and it is yet to come into existence.

The court’s query came while hearing BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s plea challenging the provision of home delivery of liquor under the new excise policy of the Delhi Government.

Legal age

The legal age to consume liquor in Delhi is 21 years, as per the new rule.

Mr. Verma said that the new policy was introduced at a time when the Capital was “still grappling with the second COVID-19 wave and acute shortage of medicines and vaccinations”, and also overlooked the impact of bringing alcohol into households on domestic and child abuse.

“The 2021 Amendment undermines the ban on the consumption of liquor in public places by making it possible to deliver alcohol to public places... The Rules enable the possibility of delivery of alcohol to hospitals and schools. It lacks any consideration to the safety of those delivering the liquor,” the petition said.

On this issue, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing the Delhi government, said even if a person goes out to purchase alcohol from a shop, he will bring it home so the impact would be the same and it does not mean that they are spoiling children.

The High Court will hear the case again on November 18, when other similar matters challenging the legality of the new excise policy are also listed for hearing.