Hindu outfits to reach out to 3 lakh households in Gurugram to invite for Ram temple ceremony

December 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Around three lakh households in Gurugram would be visited by 5,000-odd activists of various Hindu outfits in the first week of January, 2024 to offer invitation for consecration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, at a press conference here on Wednesday, said the ceremony at Ayodhya would be telecast live in 200 temples in the city and the Hindu outfit workers in around a thousand groups aim to visit all households in Gurugram to offer invitation to witness it. Led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, swayamsewaks and Bajrang Dal members would be the part of the campaign carried out from January 1-5.

“Since the visit to Ayodhya temple during the ceremony is restricted due to security reasons, the city residents would be invited to come to the temples to witness the grand event,” said RSS leader Pradip Agarwal.

Similarly, around one lakh workers in 30,000 teams would visit households in 6,725 villages and cities across the State to invite people for the ceremony and many processions would be taken out in different districts.

