Heavy rains lash Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 30.4 degrees Celsius

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Sunday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams at several parts of the city causing inconvenience for commuters, while the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD attributed the untimely rains to western disturbance.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal while the relative humidity recorded at 5:30 pm was 96%, it said.

Besides Delhi, moderate to heavy rains were predicted for Sunday for almost all adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and many others falling under the National Capital Region.

The IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rains at Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgar, Sohana, Manesar and Rewari among others.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, light rain and thunderstorms for Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said.