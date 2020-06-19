HC seeks status report on Safoora’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the city police on a plea to grant bail to Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi violence case. Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the police to submit a status report on the plea by June 22, the next date of hearing.
Ms. Zargar, who is five months pregnant, has challenged a June 4 order of a trial court denying her bail in the case. She had contended before the trial court that from the material available on record, no act was attributable to her which incited any violence.
Her advocate had argued that Ms. Zargar was “mischieviously” arrested in the case by Delhi Police to curtail her liberty upon her release on bail in another case. It was also pleaded that Ms. Zargar deserved to be on bail on humanitarian ground as she was then 21 weeks pregnant and suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome.
The trial court, however, rejected her plea saying even if no direct violence was attributable to Ms. Zargar, she could not shy away from her liability under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire,” the trial court had remarked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath