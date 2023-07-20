HC seeks Delhi govt. stand on plea against seizure of ‘vintage’ car

July 20, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Delhi government’s stand on a petition against the seizure of a 75-year-old ‘vintage’ car on grounds of the ban on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

The plea submitted that the car, a 1948 model Humber, belonged to the petitioner’s grandfather and was currently not in use and had been sent to a garage for repair in order to get it registered as a ‘vintage car’ as per law.

In the meantime, the High Court has directed the authorities not to scrap the vehicle.

Advocate Pritish Sabharwal, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the car was arbitrarily seized by the authorities last month and the seizure memo does not even record the correct model of the vehicle. The authorities said the seized vehicle is a 1961 Ambassador, he argued.

The petition said that though the Delhi government relied on the National Green Tribunal order barring the use of petrol and diesel vehicles of over 15 years and 10 years of age, respectively, the car in question was not contributing to pollution as it was not plying on Delhi roads.

“Petitioner was in the process of preparation for re-registration of the vehicle as a vintage car under Motor Vehicle Act, 1988... respondent no. 1/ GNCTD did not possess the right to enter a private garage, which is admittedly not a public land, and capture vehicles in a goonish manner,” the plea stated.

“The car is a family heirloom and belonged to the grandfather of the petitioner. The car has held a lot of sentimental value to the family of the petitioner, therefore, the petitioner wants to protect and preserve the car to ensure the continuation of family values and heritage in the generations yet unborn,” it added.

It also alleged that the Delhi government and the authorised scrapper “were working hand in glove for personal gains” and were “part of an elaborate racket to pocket the additional funds from selling old vintage cars”.