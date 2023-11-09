HamberMenu
HC refuses plea to allow Chhath Puja celebration at Yamuna

November 09, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The plea said the notification had affected 30-40 lakh devotees who perform Chhath Puja in Delhi.

The plea said the notification had affected 30-40 lakh devotees who perform Chhath Puja in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking to allow Chhath Puja along the banks of the Yamuna river in the city. The court noted that a prohibition on celebrating the festival along the river banks had been imposed to prevent the river from getting polluted.

As the court expressed its inclination to dismiss the plea, the petitioners — Chhath Pooja Sangharsh Samiti and Purwanchal Jagriti Manch — withdrew their plea.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is predominantly observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. This year, it will be celebrated from November 17 to November 20. The rituals include holy bathing, fasting, standing in water, and making offerings to the setting and rising sun.

The petitioners had challenged an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) dated October 29, 2021, through which the authorities had banned the celebration of Chhath Puja along the banks of the Yamuna.

The plea said the DDMA notification violated the fundamental rights of the city’s people and sought a direction allowing Chhath Puja to be celebrated at different ghats and as well as at the banks of the river.

The plea said the notification had affected 30-40 lakh devotees, who perform Chhath Puja in Delhi.

