Delhi

HC declines to stay telecast of Sudarshan TV’s programme on Muslim ‘infiltration’ in govt. services

A view of the Delhi High Court

A view of the Delhi High Court  

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to stay at this stage the telecast of Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ programme, whose promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service.’

Justice Navin Chawla also issued notice and sought reply of the Centre and Sudarshan News on a plea challenging the Ministry of Information and Boradcasting’s nod to the channel’s broadcast on Muslims entry in government service.

The plea sought to set aside the government’s September 9 order.

