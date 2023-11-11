HC asks police, institutes to prepare security plan during college festivals

November 11, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi police were directed by the High Court to meet with the representatives of Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh IP University, and IIT Delhi to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) for making security arrangements during college festivals.

The court passed the direction on a case initiated by it following the incident at IIT Delhi on October 6, where several female DU students were secretly filmed while changing costumes.

“In this meeting, the SOP shall be put in place regarding the security measures during college fests organised by the universities,” the court said.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Delhi police said the accused in the IIT Delhi case had been apprehended and that the phone used for recording was recovered. The counsel assured the court that “nothing [that was recorded] is on social media” and that the police have given protection to the victims.

The counsel said the accused had created an opening in a shaft to peep into the female washroom. The counsel suggested that the teachers of the respective colleges may carry out an infrastructural audit to prevent such incidents. The counsel representing IIT Delhi said the institute has taken remedial measures. The IP University’s counsel said a protocol is already in place for its festivals.