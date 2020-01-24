Delhi

Haryana rights body seeks report on govt. hospitals

Taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report on the plight of patients and their attendants in government hospitals in several districts in the State, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Direction General, Health Services and Director, ESI, within four weeks.

In its two-page order, the commission said the poor patients were being deprived of basic health facilities due to the apathy of doctors towards the patients as said in the newspaper report and it was a “violation of human rights”. Referring to the newspaper report, the commission said the attendants of the patients were also suffering because there was no space for them for temporary stay and in the chilling winter night they were compelled to stay in open “which is again a violation of human rights”.

A team of correspondents of a Hindi daily had visited several hospitals on December 25 last year following complaints.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020

