Haryana registrar cancels Bellsonica union’s registration 

September 27, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Haryana Trade Union Registrar has revoked the registration of the workers’ body at Bellsonica Auto Components India Ltd., a company in Manesar that supplies car parts to auto major Maruti Suzuki.

The registration of the trade union has been cancelled for granting membership to a contractual worker in alleged violation of the Trade Unions Act.

The Bellsonica Auto Components India Employees’ Union had been at loggerheads with the company management over the workers’ rights.

The union had admitted contractual worker Keshav Rajput as an “ordinary member” in August 2021, following which the Registrar had issued a notice to the body on September 5 last year seeking an explanation.

Cancelling the registration, the Registrar, in its letter, said only those workers who are actually engaged and employed with the establishment with which the union is connected could be its members as per various sections of the Trade Unions Act.

The letter added that only those with the “commonness of interests” could be members of a particular union.

However, the union general secretary, Ajit Singh, said the cancellation of the registration was “illegal”.

The grant of membership to contractual workers was aimed at uniting all workers in the company to fight for their rights, he added.

Union members held a protest against the order and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, seeking its revocation.

Earlier, the union had defended its decision, saying that Section 6 of the Trade Unions Act and Rule 5 of the Union Constitution did not make any distinction between the regular and contractual workers.

