Haryana proposal to rename hospital after Vajpayee triggers row

The Haryana government’s proposal to rename the city’s civil hospital after late Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee is mired in controversy with the Opposition leaders alleging that it had “communal motives”.
Rechristened as “Nagrik Hospital” four years ago along with all civil hospitals in the State, it was earlier known as “Badshah Khan Hospital” after prominent leader Abdul Ghaffar Khan.
A letter from Director General Health Services, Haryana, to the Chief Medical Officer, Faridabad, earlier this month says Chief Minister Manohar Lal has desired that Civil Hospital, Faridabad, be renamed “Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee Hospital, Faridabad”.
“It is officially known as ‘Nagrik Hospital’ for the past couple of years, but now it has been affiliated to Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical College and thus being renamed. We have already renamed it in the official correspondence. Besides, we will soon change the name on the signboards as well,” said Principal Medical Officer, Faridabad, Vinay Gupta.
Nuh MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party Aftab Ahmed objected to the move saying it was an insult to the great Muslim leader. “When all hospitals were renamed as “Nagarik Hospital” four years ago where is the need to rename Faridabad Hospital. It is a ploy and has communal motives. The Haryana government is only good at changing names,” said Mr. Ahmed.
