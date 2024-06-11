GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harsh Malhotra appointed MoS in Corporate Affairs, Road Transport Ministries

Updated - June 11, 2024 01:28 am IST

Published - June 11, 2024 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Harsh Malhotra.

Harsh Malhotra. | Photo Credit: File Photo

East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra was on Monday appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Mr. Malhotra, 58, a first-time MP, is the only Lok Sabha member from the national capital to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers.

Lone city MP in Council

In the previous Narendra Modi-led government, former New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was the only city MP in the Council of Ministers. She served as an MoS in the External Affairs and Culture Ministries.

The Minister said he intends to start work on his promises of establishing a Delhi University campus in Karkardoom in East Delhi and replacing the Kalandar Colony slum with permanent houses.

The former Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation also said that he is committed to constructing a multi-level parking facility in his constituency.

“I will also ensure that the promises and guarantees mentioned in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the Lok Sabha poll are implemented across the whole city,” he said.

Mr. Malhotra was picked as the BJP candidate from East Delhi after the party dropped its sitting MP Gautam Gambhir. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar by a margin of over 93,000 votes.

He started his political career by joining the BJP’s youth wing in 1984 as Yuva Morcha Mandal president.

