Signalling continuity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar in charge of the four high-profile ministries — Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs — respectively in his new government. The four Ministers in charge of these portfolios make up the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security headed by the Prime Minister.

Among new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, while BJP president J.P. Nadda has returned to the Health Ministry, a portfolio he had held in the Modi Government’s first term before he took charge of the ruling BJP first as working president in 2019 and then as the full-fledged president in 2020.

