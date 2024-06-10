GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

Watch | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete list of ministers’ portfolio

President Droupadi Murmu directed the allocation of portfolios to 72 members of the Union Council of Ministers, including the Prime Minister, as advised by Mr. Modi, according to an official statement

Updated - June 10, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 10:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Signalling continuity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar in charge of the four high-profile ministries — Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs — respectively in his new government. The four Ministers in charge of these portfolios make up the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security headed by the Prime Minister.

Among new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, while BJP president J.P. Nadda has returned to the Health Ministry, a portfolio he had held in the Modi Government’s first term before he took charge of the ruling BJP first as working president in 2019 and then as the full-fledged president in 2020.

Modi 3.0 updates: Highlights on June 10, 2024

Production: Yuvasree S and Gayatri Menon

Related Topics

election / General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.