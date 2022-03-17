Gulfisha’s bail plea in ‘larger conspiracy’ case rejected

She was earlier given bail in 2 other cases

A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to MBA student Gulfisha Fatima and co-accused Tasleem Ahmed in the Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case in which they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat after hearing Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing on behalf of Ms. Fatima and Mr. Ahmed, and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad for the State.

While Ms. Gulfisha was arrested by Delhi Police on April 11, 2020, and was booked in three cases including the UAPA, she was granted bail by the court in the other two cases.

The prosecution had argued that both the accused were part of a ‘larger premeditated conspiracy’, which led to the north-east Delhi riots, killing a total of 53 people and injuring more than 700.

SPP Prasad had argued that several “secret conspiratorial” meetings were held between the accused persons where “meticulous planning” was carried out. On Monday, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan was granted bail in the UAPA case by a Delhi court.