Guard kills another after drunken brawl

A 56-year-old security guard allegedly killed another and set the body on fire after a drunken brawl in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area on Friday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar said that the accused has been identified as Imrat Singh, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the deceased as Sarnam Singh (56) who was from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that a local resident called them around 1.25 p.m. on Friday after the person noticed smoke coming out of the basement of a building where the accused guard lived. “When a police team reached the spot, the Imrat was found in an inebriated state. He said he had lit the fire to repel mosquitoes. However, a body was found after the fire was doused,” a senior police officer said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused told the police that he killed Sarnam around 11 a.m. The two had consumed liquor. “He said that they had an argument after which the accused hit the victim with a sharp object and when he died, he set the body on fire,” the officer said. The victim was also a security guard in Greater Kailash area, the police said. The police said that the accused has been arrested and a murder case has been registered. Further investigation is under way, they said.