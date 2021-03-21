Green tribunal orders DPCC to review ₹5-lakh fine

Appellant says he was not engaging in industrial activity in ‘non-conforming area’

Following an appeal against an order of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh for carrying out industrial activities in non-conforming areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the body to review the matter.

It also asked the DPCC to take into account the appellant’s stand that only trade activities were being carried out in those areas.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Since, admittedly, the reply of the appellant has not been dealt with, we have no option but to require a fresh order to be passed in accordance with the law.”

It also said: “Without expressing any opinion on merits, we direct the DPCC to pass a further order dealing with the objection of the appellant in the reply within one month from today and till fresh order is passed, the impugned order will be treated as tentative and not given effect to as final order.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing an appeal moved by appellant Rishab Kumar Jain who challenged the DPCC order stating that his response had not been taken into account. “The impugned order does not consider the reply dated December 2019, whereby the appellant specifically took a stand that no industrial activity was being carried out and only trading activity was being carried out, under a valid trade license,” the Bench said.