Delhi

Greater Noida man tests positive

A 31-year-old man in Greater Noida has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to six in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

The man stays in Sector Alpha 1, which has been locked down for 48 hours to sanitise, and all residents have been asked to stay indoors, the officials said.

